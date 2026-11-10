Mitchell Starc breaks silence on 2018 sandpaper scandal: What the pacer said about ball-tampering row

it has publicly addressed claims in Usman Khawaja’s new autobiography about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The fast bowler is the first member of Australia’s established pace attack from that series to comment after Khawaja’s book and subsequent support from David Warner reignited debate around the events.

Starc spoke at a well-attended Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket launch event ahead of Australia’s home international season. The first ODI against England is scheduled for Friday in Perth, and the renewed focus on the eight-year-old controversy is already casting a shadow over the start of the summer.

What did Mitchell Starc say about knowledge of sandpaper on the field? Mitchell Starc insisted his position has not shifted. “As far as our statement said [in 2021], we weren't aware of anything being taken onto the field. We saw it on the big screen in Cape Town,” he said. He described the Cape Town Test as the first time he became aware of any sandpaper being used. “That [Cape Town] is the first I was aware of any of that taking place … I'll leave that one for the author to explain.”

When asked whether the wider team knew of the plan, he replied: “That's obviously in a book. That's for someone to explain further.”

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Has Mitchell Starc’s version of events changed since 2021? “My recollection hasn't changed from what we said in 2021,” Starc stated, referring to the joint statement issued by himself, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon after Cameron Bancroft’s earlier comments. He added that he has not paid close attention to the latest discussion and “probably won't” read Khawaja’s book Sabr.

Why does Mitchell Starc find the timing disappointing? With an exciting home summer already underway, itcalled the focus on the old scandal unwelcome. “It's definitely disappointing; that's what we're talking about heading into what has already kicked off an exciting summer,” he said. He also pointed to the impact on former coach Darren Lehmann, noting: “He's not to be forgotten in all that as well.”

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What are the next steps for players and Cricket Australia? Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has stated there is no “compelling reason” to reopen the original investigation that banned Warner, Steve Smith and Bancroft. Warner has labelled that process “botched” and called for greater accountability. Starc said he has not spoken to Khawaja recently and left any future conversation open, stating simply: “It's up to him.”