Mitchell Starc closes in on James Anderson after Australia rocks England early during AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test - Watch

Mitchell Starc closed in on legendary James Anderson after the Australian dismissed Ben Duckett in the first over of the second Ashes Test against England at the Gabba on Thursday. With this wicket, Starc took his 26th wicket in the first over of a Test innings. Notably, the second Test is a day-night encounter and is being played with a pink ball.

Advertisement

Despite being 35 years old, the left-arm pacer looks supremely fit and retains the same hunger as during his initial days. After taking wickets in the first over of both innings in the first Test in Perth, Starc repeated the same when Duckett chased for a tentative push against a fuller delivery, only to see him get caught by Marnus Labuschagne for a first-ball duck.

It was Starc's 26th wicket in the first over of a Test innings in his whole career. Only Anderson is at the top of the list with 29 scalps. There was more in store for Starc when Ollie Pope chopped on his stumps for a three-ball duck to give Australia a perfect start.

Meanwhile, following early setbacks, Joe Root and Zak Crawley staged a comeback for England with a 93-run stand for the third wicket. At Tea, England are 98/2 with Root unbeaten at 32 while Crawley is batting on 61. In fact, England's batting display on Day 1 of the ongoing Test is by far the best in this series after the visitors crumbled in the first Test.

Advertisement

While they managed just 172 runs in the first innings of the first Test, England batters managed eight runs less in their second essay. They eventually lost the game by eight wickets.

Players with most wickets in 1st over of Test innings

Player Country Wickets James Anderson England 29 Mitchell Starc Australia 26 Glenn McGrath Australia 16 Dale Steyn South Africa 14 Zaheer Khan India 13

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first. While England had already announced their team a day before, the hosts recalled Michael Neser, replacing veteran spinner Nathan Lyon. Players from both teams wore black arm bands in honour of former England batter Robin Smith, who died this week in Perth, Australia.

Australia are aiming to continue their long unbeaten streak in the Ashes at the Gabba, where England last won a Test in 1986.