Mitchell Starc completes Ashes century with Joe Root's wicket; Australian becomes 1st left-arm pacer to reach milestone

Joe Root's struggles against Mitchell Starc continued on Friday as the former England captain was dismissed for a duck on the first morning of the first Ashes 2025-26 Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. In the process, Root's search for an Ashes century Down Under continued. The right hander has two Ashes tons in his kitty, both on home soil.
It was good toss to lose for Australia as Starc breathed fire in the morning session. Zak Crawley became Starc's first scalp of the day on the six ball. He came roaring once again when Ben Duckett (21) was trapped in front.
With all eyes on Root, Starc pitched the delivery on the leg-stump but it swung only for the Englishman to open his stance. Root tried to jab at the ball with a close bat face only to see it get a thick edge at the third slip where Marnus Labuschagne went low to complete the catch.
It was the ninth time Starc got the better of Root in Test cricket. This was also Root's fourth duck against the Australian pacer in the longest format. In the process, Root's wicket helped Starc complete his Ashes century (100 wickets) – 21st bowler to reach this milestone.
Star also became the first left-arm seamer to get to this feat. To add more to that, Starc's strike rate of 44.8 is the best ever among these 21 bowlers.
|Rank
|Bowler
|Wickets
|1
|Shane Warne (Australia)
|195
|2
|Glenn McGrath (Australia)
|157
|3
|Stuart Broad (England)
|153
|4
|Hugh Trumble (Australia)
|141
|5
|Dennis Lillee (Australia)
|128
|6
|Ian Botham (England)
|128
|7
|Bob Willis (England)
|123
|8
|James Anderson (England)
|117
|9
|Monty Noble (Australia)
|115
|10
|Ray Lindwall (Australia)
|114
|11
|Nathan Lyon (Australia)
|110
|12
|Wilfred Rhodes (England)
|109
|13
|Sydney Barnes (England)
|106
|14
|Clarrie Grimmett (Australia)
|106
|15
|Alec Bedser (England)
|104
|16
|Bill O'Reilly (Australia)
|102
|17
|George Giffen (Australia)
|101
|18
|Charlie Turner (Australia)
|101
|19
|Bobby Peel (England)
|101
|20
|Terry Alderman (Australia)
|100
|21
|Mitchell Starc (Australia)
|100+
Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first on a sunny morning in Perth. Australia have handed debuts to opener Jake Weatherald, who will be opening the innings with Usman Khawaja.
The other Australian debutant is Brendan Doggett, who became the third Indigenous player from the region to play for the national team in Test cricket, With Doggett bowling alongside Scott Boland, it will be first time two Indigenous Australians are in the same playing XI.
Australia: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.