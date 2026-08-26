Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah from top of latest ICC Test Rankings for bowlers after Bangladesh heroics

Jasprit Bumrah's tenure as the no.1 ranked Test bowler ended on Wednesday after more than two years after Australian Mitchell Starc climbed two spots to rise atop the table for the first time in his illustrious career following a dominant show against Bangladesh in the second Test in Mackay recently.

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Having lost to Bangladesh at home in the longest format for the first-time ever in Darwin earlier this month, the Australian rode on a Starc masterclass to bounce back to win the second Test inside two days. Riding on Starc's 6/12 and 4/39, Australia bundled out Bangladesh inside the 100-run mark in both the innings and level the two-match series 1-1.

Currently, Starc has 872 rating points. Meanwhile, Bumrah dropped a spot to second, mainly because of his absence from India's ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) series against Sri Lanka. He first rose to the top back in February of 2024. New Zealand's Matt Henry also dropped a spot at third.

Starc's teammate Pat Cummins gained a spot to be fourth in the ladder, followed by South African Marco Jansen. The Australian left-arm speedster has been inside the top 10 for much of his 15-year Test career. He recently made it to the top three on the back of some some strong performances against England in the Ashes series towards the end of last year.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in