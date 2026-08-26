Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah from top of latest ICC Test Rankings for bowlers after Bangladesh heroics

Jasprit Bumrah's tenure as the no.1 ranked Test bowler ended on Wednesday after more than two years after Australian Mitchell Starc climbed two spots to rise atop the table for the first time in his illustrious career following a dominant show against Bangladesh in the second Test in Mackay recently.
Having lost to Bangladesh at home in the longest format for the first-time ever in Darwin earlier this month, the Australian rode on a Starc masterclass to bounce back to win the second Test inside two days. Riding on Starc's 6/12 and 4/39, Australia bundled out Bangladesh inside the 100-run mark in both the innings and level the two-match series 1-1.
Currently, Starc has 872 rating points. Meanwhile, Bumrah dropped a spot to second, mainly because of his absence from India's ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) series against Sri Lanka. He first rose to the top back in February of 2024. New Zealand's Matt Henry also dropped a spot at third.
Starc's teammate Pat Cummins gained a spot to be fourth in the ladder, followed by South African Marco Jansen. The Australian left-arm speedster has been inside the top 10 for much of his 15-year Test career. He recently made it to the top three on the back of some some strong performances against England in the Ashes series towards the end of last year.