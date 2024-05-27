Mitchell Starc to choose IPL over One-Days? KKR pacer hints at quitting ODIs to focus more on franchise cricket
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc hints at potentially stepping back from one format to focus more on franchise leagues after prioritizing national team commitment for almost a decade.
