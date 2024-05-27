After dedicating almost a decade to prioritizing his commitment to the national team in cricket, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has suggested that he may reconsider his stance and potentially step back from one format to accommodate more participation in franchise leagues.

Although the 34-year-old did not explicitly mention which format he might give up, it is presumed to be One Day Internationals (ODIs), especially given that the next 50-over World Cup is scheduled for 2027, PTI reported.

Starc, acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record ₹24.75 crore, showcased brilliance during the crucial stages of the tournament. His exceptional performance yielded 17 wickets, with five crucial dismissals in the knockout matches, playing a pivotal role in propelling the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team to a commanding title victory.

Also Read: IPL Final 2024: Fans react to Mitchell Starc’s ‘unplayable’ delivery to dismiss Abhishek Sharma, ‘Prime Wasim Akram’

To a query from PTI as to how he would take it up from here after his best year in franchise cricket, Starc hinted that T20s could gain prominence in his roster.

“For the last nine years, I certainly prioritised Australian cricket. I have pulled out often to have a chance to give my body a break and spend some time away from cricket with my wife as well, so that's certainly been where my head has been for last nine years," Starc said after his match-winning 2/14 in the IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Moving forward, I am certainly close to the end of my career than the start. One format may be dropped off as there is long time till next World Cup and whether that format drops off or not, that will open doors for a lot of franchise cricket," the ‘King of Swing’ said.

Also Read: Orange Cap ‘doesn’t win you IPL': Former CSK star takes a dig at Virat Kohli

He expressed that his participation in this year's IPL would serve as valuable preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies, commencing on June 1st.

“...that's the other side of benefit of being here, some amazing players in an amazing tournament and great lead up to WT20 and success has been fantastic. It is great that a lot of players are in good position heading into the World Cup," he said.

He is hopeful of turning up for KKR even next year. “I don't know the schedule exactly but I have thoroughly enjoyed and hope to be back next year and hopefully, seen in purple and gold again."

Pitches in Windies won't resemble IPL tracks

Starc, like many others, agreed that the Impact Player rule led to tall scores in the IPL and the World T20 won't witness insane totals like 270. He said he foresees more help for spinners from worn-out tracks.

“T20 is not as physically demanding as Test cricket and it's been warm, humid, so that plays a part but that's fine. It would be cooler there in the West Indies than here," he said when asked how his body is holding up after two months of IPL.

Also Read: Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir seen laughing uncontrollably after KKR's IPL final 2024 win; netizens call it 'Powerful AI'

"I don't think the runs would be that much, I don't think 270 can be scored... Wickets may play a part as we have seen high-scoring matches here and wickets won't be same in West Indies.

“They might turn and will be a bit more tired, and towards end of tournament, they might pose more of a threat staying low and hope bowlers come into play more than they have come through in IPL," he said.

Don't need extra motivation for price tags

In the initial phase, as he sought to regain his rhythm, Starc faced considerable criticism, with his hefty price tag becoming a point of contention. However, he brushes off such concerns, indicating that he doesn't pay much heed to them.

"You don't need extra motivation. I am here as an overseas international. It's not like for that last night (Qualifier 1) or this final that I have been brought over here.

"I am glad to contribute. There are jokes throughout and there is only friendly banter and price tags don't bother me now as I have had plenty of critics throughout my career.

In the end, his one statement summed it up all, saying, “Tonight was a perfect night."

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!