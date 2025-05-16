Mitchell Starc irked by unwanted attention at airport; Delhi Capitals pacer says ‘go away’ to fan in viral video - Watch

Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc got irked by a fan filming him at the Delhi airport while the Australian was stacking his bags on a trolley in the departure section, a viral video showed. Starc was among the several overseas cricketers who left India after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) was suspended for a week amid India-Pakistan border tensions.

Advertisement

While the IPL 2025 is gearing up for resumption on May 17, the revised new dates clash with the international calendar, especially the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa and England's tour of the West Indies.

In the video, the fan tried to capture Starc's attention, but the Delhi Capitals left-arm pacer clearly wasn't pleased. As soon as the fan started recording the video, Starc could be heard saying, ‘Go away.’ His wife and Australian women's team captain, Alyssa Healy, was alongside Starc.

Advertisement