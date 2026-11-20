Delhi Capitals (DC) releasing Mitchell Starc ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction has left franchises with one fewer established overseas fast-bowling option to consider as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Australian left-arm pacer was among the high-profile players released on 17 November, when all 10 franchises announced their retention lists ahead of the mini-auction in Goa on 16 December.

However, unlike several other released players, Starc's departure was primarily linked to his unavailability for the 2027 season rather than a decision based solely on his performances.

Starc, who was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹11.75 crore ahead of IPL 2025, informed the franchise and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision to miss the upcoming edition.

His release frees up the amount attached to his previous contract, giving DC additional room to strengthen their squad at the auction.

Why Mitchell Starc is unavailable for IPL 2027 Workload management remains a significant consideration for Starc as Australia prepare for a demanding international cricket calendar.

The 36-year-old has been managing his commitments across formats, particularly with Australia's packed Test schedule and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November.

Australia's international commitments also include a busy Test programme, with the possibility of competing in the World Test Championship final in June 2027, should they qualify, followed by the Ashes series in England.

The schedule leaves limited room for Australia's senior players to manage their workloads, particularly fast bowlers who have to cope with the physical demands of international cricket.

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Starc's availability was already an issue during IPL 2026. He missed the first half of the tournament as part of Cricket Australia's workload management plans, raising questions about whether he would be able to commit to the entire 2027 season.

His decision to skip the next edition has therefore provided clarity to Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction.

Starc's IPL numbers and what franchises are losing Despite his availability concerns, Starc's performances have demonstrated why he remains a valuable option in the T20 format.

In IPL 2025, his first season with Delhi Capitals, the left-arm quick claimed 14 wickets in 11 matches. He also registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the competition.

He continued to make an impact in the following edition, picking up 11 wickets in six appearances during IPL 2026, although his economy rate stood at 10.18. His best figures that season were 4/40 against Rajasthan Royals.

Had Starc gone under the hammer at the IPL 2027 auction, he would have been in huge demand. However, his absence from next season means that franchises have now missed out on securing the services of an experienced overseas pacer.

His ability to generate pace, extract bounce and offer left-arm variation makes him a different proposition from conventional right-arm fast bowlers. His yorkers and slower-ball variations further strengthen his credentials as a death-overs option.

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For Delhi Capitals, his departure means finding a replacement who can perform similar roles. The franchise will enter the 16 December auction with ₹39.50 crore remaining in its purse and nine slots to fill, including four overseas positions.

Will Starc return to the IPL? Starc's decision to miss IPL 2027 does not necessarily signal the end of his association with the tournament.

The Australian has previously demonstrated his value in the competition, including during his two-season stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played a significant role in their title-winning campaign in 2024.

However, his international commitments are likely to remain a determining factor in his future IPL participation.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching and Australia's international calendar demanding considerable attention, franchises will have to identify other overseas fast bowlers capable of delivering consistently throughout the season.