Mitchell Starc's age-defying catch to dismiss Zak Crawley in Ashes owns internet; ‘such catches at 35 is greatness’

Mitchell Starc defied age to pick a stunning one-hander to dismiss England's Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After his maiden seven-wicket haul on the first day, the 35-year-old Starc made headlines on Saturday to pull off an unbelievable grab to stun the England right-hander for the second time in the match.
The incident happened on the fifth ball of England's second innings. The extra bounce on the pitch tricked Crawley, who tried to play it down straight. Starc who was moving away on his followthrough, sticks his left hand out, dives and grabs the ball low to complete the catch.
Interestingly, Crawley was dismissed by Starc on the sixth ball of the match in the first innings. In both the innings, the English opener failed to open his account, thus grabbing a pair.
Starc's catch lit up the social media, where fans heaped praise on the left-arm pacer, who is leading the Australian attack in the absence of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. It was also Starc's eight wicket in the match, having taken 7/58 in the first innings.
In the process, for the first time in the history of Test cricket, the opening partnerships in the first three innings yielded zero runs. While Crawley's duck in the first overs of both innings add up for England while for Australia, debutant Jake Weatherald was bowled by a Jofra Archer yorker.
Adding more statistics, Starc also took his 100th Ashes wicket by dismissing top-ranked Joe Root in the first innings for a duck, thus becoming 21th overall to achieve the feat and first-ever left-handed pacer to do so. With Crawley's wicket in the second essay, Starc picked up a wicket in the first over of a Test match for the 25th time in his career.
Barring first, England managed to score just 172 in the first innings. In reply, Australia could score only 132 runs, thanks to a five-wicket burst from England captain Ben Stokes. With a 40-run lead, England have already lost one wicket in the second innings, with just 59 runs at lunch on the secon day.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.