India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday added another feather to her cap by becoming the first player to complete 7,000 runs in women's ODI cricket.

The 38-year-old reached the 7,000-run milestone in her 213th match, which was the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

"Magnificent Mithali! #TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs. What a performer she has been!" the BCCI tweeted.

Playing in her 213th ODI for India, Mithali reached the milestone mark as she completed her 26th run of the innings today.

Mithali, who made her international debut in 1999, was also the first player to score 6,000 runs in women's ODIs. England's Charlotte Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, is second on the list of leading run-scorers with 5,992.

Mithali scored a 71-ball 45 before being dismissed by medium-pacer Tumi Sekhukhune in the 38th over of the fourth ODI. She hit four boundaries during her stay in the middle.

On Friday, during the third match, Mithali had become the first Indian player and only the second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.

In the fourth ODI, the visitors won the toss and asked India to bat first. India dropped Jemimah Rodrigues after three single-digit scores, which meant the first opportunity in the series for opener Priya Punia.

Jhulan Goswami was handed a rest due to a minor hand injury, paving the way for an ODI debut for left-arm spinning allrounder Radha Yadav, who over the last two years has become somewhat of a regular in T20Is.

South Africa kept faith in the same XI that took them 2-1 up in the series on Friday

India lost opener Smriti Mandhana early as she departed after playing a knock of 10 runs. Punam Raut joined Priya Punia in the middle and build the innings for the home side. Nondumiso Shangase scalped Punia (32) in the 15th over, leaving the side at 61-2.

Skipper Mithali came in to bat at number four and supported in-form Raut to take India's score to get past the 100-run mark. The duo is still at the crease taking the side to a respectable total.

