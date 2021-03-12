India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Friday added another feather to her cap as she became the first Indian woman to complete 10,000 runs across formats.

Mithali achieved the milestone figure in the third ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Playing in her 212th ODI for India, Mithali played a knock of 36 runs and completed 10,000 runs in international cricket.





She became the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. Former England skipper Charlotte Edwards was the first woman to do so. She is the leading run-getter across format with 10,273 runs.

Before the game, Mithali was 35 short of reaching the five-digit figure. In 10 Tests, she scored 663 runs while in 89 T20Is she amassed 2,364 runs at an average of 37.52.

The 38-year-old's majority of runs came in the 50-over cricket which she plays the most. She has 6,974 runs in the ODIs including Friday's knock of 36 runs.

