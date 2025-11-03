Mithali Raj gets emotional, Jhulan Goswami cries as ex-cricketers lift World Cup with Harmanpreet Kaur & Co: Watch

The seeds of India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup title were sown by Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Reema Malhotra, Anjum Chopra and many others. On Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, these former cricketers witness seeds grow into a garden as Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian woman to lift an ICC silverware.

Leading India in her first-ever ODI World Cup, Harmanpreet's India put behind three mid-tournament losses to roar their way into the final with a historic run-chase against 2022 champions Australia. In the final, it was Shafali Verma's all-round show and Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul that history being created in Navi Mumbai.

And when the whole Indian team asked Mithali, Goswami, Anjum and Malhotra to lift the World Cup with their own hands, they couldn't control their emotions, the videos of which went viral on social media. Holding the ICC Women's World Cup like a baby, Mithali said "Thank You so much" before lifting the trophy like all the captains do.

Malhotra, who was standing by her side, also did the same. The whole Indian team surrounded the two. Meanwhile, Goswami celebrated like she herself has won the world cup as an active player. Upon given the trophy, tears flowed down the former Bengal pacer's eyes as she lifted the silverware with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet by her side.

Chopra, another former Indian captain lifted the trophy.

Smriti, Harman keep promise made to Jhulan Goswami, who is the only woman to take 200 ODI wickets, revealed the promise made to her by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet. “You know what before this World Cup they promised me. We'll do it for you. Last year they said we could not because in 2022 we were not able to qualify for the semifinals,” Goswami told in a live broadcast.

"Harman and Smriti came to my room in midnight and they said we don't know if you will be there or not next time, we don't know, but we're going to win the trophy for you, and finally they did it, and that's what made me emotionally break down," added Goswami.