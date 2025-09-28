Who is Mithun Manhas? Former Jammu and Kashmir cricketer, IPL veteran, becomes BCCI president

Mithun Manhas has been elected as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He is the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to hold this position. His appointment comes after Roger Binny's resignation.

“A momentous occasion to celebrate! Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India’ BCCI, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh posted on Twitter (now X).

“What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which incidentally also happens to be my own home district,” he wrote.

“Within a gap of few hours, first a daughter of Kishtwar, Sheetal, shines out as World Champion and soon thereafter a son of Bhaderwah, Mithun stands atop,” Dr Jitendra Singh added.

Who is Mithun Manhas? Mithun Manhas enjoyed a long domestic cricket career that lasted 18 years. He played 157 first-class matches for Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, scoring 9,714 runs at an average of 46. He scored 27 centuries and 49 fifties.

Mithun was a part of Delhi’s 2007-08 Ranji Trophy win. He also played in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors and Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2014.

After retiring in 2017, he moved into coaching and administration. He worked as a batting consultant and in IPL support roles, including with the Gujarat Titans.

Mithun Manhas also plays a major role in developing cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. His BCCI appointment reflects a pattern of ex-cricketers taking leadership positions. Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny both served before him.

Sourav Ganguly's wish for Mithun Manhas Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly was re-elected as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He replaced his brother Snehasish Ganguly, who held the role for nearly 3 years.

The former BCCI president won unopposed as no other candidate had filed nominations. Ganguly earlier congratulated Mithun Manhas on filing his nomination for the BCCI president post. Mithun was the only person who applied for the post.

