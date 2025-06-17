MLC 2025 updated points table after Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas; check list of top run-getters & wicket-takers

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Jun 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Zia-ul-Haq bag the Player of the Match award after Texas Super Kings defeated Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025.

Texas Super Kings continued winning run in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 to humiliate Seattle Orcas by 93 runs and register their third win on the trot in this edition on Tuesday. The Faf du Plessis-led side have earlier defeated MI New York and Los Angeles Knight Riders in their opening two games.

With this win, Texas Super Kings are on level with San Francisco Unicorns on six points but are placed second in the six-team table. San Francisco Unicorns sit on top with a higher net run-rate of +2.842 while Texas Super Kings have +2.550. Seattle Orcas are at the bottom.

MLC 2025 updated points table after TSK vs SOR

RankTeamMatchesWonLossNo resultPointsNet run rate
1San Francisco Unicorns33006+2.842
2Texas Super Kings33006+2.550
3Washington Freedom21102-1.544
4MI New York20200-0.423
5Los Angeles Knight Riders20200-2.225
6Seattle Orcas20100-3.890

MLC 2025 top run-getter after TSK vs SOR

San Francisco Unicorns' Finn Allen is leading the race for most runs in the tournament so far with 216 runs from three games, thanks to his 51-ball 151 against Washington Freedom. Texas Super Kings' Devon Conway is second on the list followed by San Francisco Unicorns pair of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Hassan Khan. Washington Freedom's Rachin Ravindra completes the top five.

RankPlayerMatchesRunsAverageStrike rate
1Finn Allen (SFU)321672.00257.14
2Devon Conway (TSK)311237.33134.94
3Jake Fraser-McGurk (SFU)39531.67190.00
4Hassan Khan (SFU)39246.00213.95
5Rachin Ravindra (WF)28643.00245.71
6Monank Patel (MINY)28241.00141.38
7Unmukt Chand (LAKR)27537.50136.36
8Quinton de Kock (MINY)27135.50154.35
9Daryl Mitchell (TSK)36934.50104.55
10Saiteja Mukkamalla (TSK)36622.00134.69
MLC 2025 top wicket-taker after TSK vs SOR

Among the wicket-takers, San Francisco Unicorns once again dominate with the top two spots taken by Haris Rauf and Khan with nine and six wickets respectively. Adam Milne and Noor Ahmad of Texas Super Kings hold the third and fifth spots, with five wickets each. Ian Holland of Washington Freedom is fourth with five wickets too.

RankPlayersMatchesWicketsAverage4-fers
1Haris Rauf (SFU)3910.561
2Noor Ahmad (TSK)389.501
3Hassan Khan (SFU)3622.000
4Adam Milne (TSK)256.000
5Ian Holland (WF)259.801
6Xavier Bartlett (SFU)3518.601
7Shadley van Schalkwyk (LSKR)2418.750
8Zia-ul-Haq (TSK)3418.250
9Jack Edwards (WF)2415.750
10Carmi le Roux (SFU)2417.250


 

