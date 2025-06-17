MLC 2025 updated points table after Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas; check list of top run-getters & wicket-takers

Texas Super Kings continued winning run in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 to humiliate Seattle Orcas by 93 runs and register their third win on the trot in this edition on Tuesday. The Faf du Plessis-led side have earlier defeated MI New York and Los Angeles Knight Riders in their opening two games.

With this win, Texas Super Kings are on level with San Francisco Unicorns on six points but are placed second in the six-team table. San Francisco Unicorns sit on top with a higher net run-rate of +2.842 while Texas Super Kings have +2.550. Seattle Orcas are at the bottom.

MLC 2025 updated points table after TSK vs SOR

Rank Team Matches Won Loss No result Points Net run rate 1 San Francisco Unicorns 3 3 0 0 6 +2.842 2 Texas Super Kings 3 3 0 0 6 +2.550 3 Washington Freedom 2 1 1 0 2 -1.544 4 MI New York 2 0 2 0 0 -0.423 5 Los Angeles Knight Riders 2 0 2 0 0 -2.225 6 Seattle Orcas 2 0 1 0 0 -3.890

MLC 2025 top run-getter after TSK vs SOR San Francisco Unicorns' Finn Allen is leading the race for most runs in the tournament so far with 216 runs from three games, thanks to his 51-ball 151 against Washington Freedom. Texas Super Kings' Devon Conway is second on the list followed by San Francisco Unicorns pair of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Hassan Khan. Washington Freedom's Rachin Ravindra completes the top five.

Rank Player Matches Runs Average Strike rate 1 Finn Allen (SFU) 3 216 72.00 257.14 2 Devon Conway (TSK) 3 112 37.33 134.94 3 Jake Fraser-McGurk (SFU) 3 95 31.67 190.00 4 Hassan Khan (SFU) 3 92 46.00 213.95 5 Rachin Ravindra (WF) 2 86 43.00 245.71 6 Monank Patel (MINY) 2 82 41.00 141.38 7 Unmukt Chand (LAKR) 2 75 37.50 136.36 8 Quinton de Kock (MINY) 2 71 35.50 154.35 9 Daryl Mitchell (TSK) 3 69 34.50 104.55 10 Saiteja Mukkamalla (TSK) 3 66 22.00 134.69

MLC 2025 top wicket-taker after TSK vs SOR Among the wicket-takers, San Francisco Unicorns once again dominate with the top two spots taken by Haris Rauf and Khan with nine and six wickets respectively. Adam Milne and Noor Ahmad of Texas Super Kings hold the third and fifth spots, with five wickets each. Ian Holland of Washington Freedom is fourth with five wickets too.