Mock Drill in India: Will KKR vs CSK clash in IPL 2025 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens get affected? All you need to know

The Government of India on May 7 has announced nationwide civil defence drill, called as mock drill, in the aftermath of Pahalgam attacks and the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The emergency preparedness, the first perhaps since 1971, aims at preparing everyone to operationalise air-raid sirens, lights-off and evacuation protocols in and event of a 'hostile attack'.

The development has raised questions on whether the exercise affect the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time is Mock Drill in Kolkata? At a time when several states have already announced their timings for the mock drill, the Government of West Bengal is yet to announce the time. In most of the states, the mock drill starts after 4 PM IST. Based on the list released by the union government, Greater Kolkata is one of the 25 districts in West Bengal selected to have mock drills.

Meanwhile, according to Livemint sources, La Martiniere for Boys and Girls will conduct mock drills at around 11:30 AM IST. The KKR vs CSK clash is set to start at 7:30 PM IST at the iconic Eden Gardens.

So far there has been no advisories issues either by the BCCI or the union or state governments or the Cricket Association of Bengal on the KKR vs CSK clash getting affected by the mock drill.