Modi, Shah, Omar hail Jammu Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph; ‘Slap on divisive forces,’ says Mehbooba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for its first-ever Ranji Trophy win. This historic triumph reflects the remarkable grit, discipline and passion of the team, the prime minister said.

“It is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it highlights the growing sporting passion and talent there. May this feat inspire many young athletes to dream big and play more,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir claimed their maiden Ranji Trophy on Saturday after a draw with eight-times champions Karnataka in the final of India's premier domestic first-class competition, securing the win on the basis of their first-innings lead.

It is the first Ranji title in 67 years for the Jammu and Kashmir team.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for winning the maiden Ranji Trophy title, calling it a moment that fills every citizen with immense pride.

"On Jammu and Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time ever, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every youth of the region and especially to Team J&K that scripted this history," he said in a message posted on X.

The home minister said it is a moment that fills every citizen with immense pride and reflects the reality that the changes sweeping Jammu and Kashmir are a new identity for its youth.

Jammu and Kashmir parties shower praises Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir also congratulated the Union territory's Ranji team for its maiden title triumph in Karnataka's Hubballi, saying the players have scripted a historic victory in golden letters and brought pride and honour to the region.

The Paras Dogra-led team scripted an extraordinary tale of resilience in Indian domestic cricket, claiming their maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of a first-innings lead, after the final against eight-time champions Karnataka ended in a draw.

Celebrations erupted across the Union territory, with firecrackers, the beats of dholaks and drums reverberating through streets, and sweets being distributed in the twin capital cities and other areas from which team members hail.

"They've done it. Well done J&K," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on his personal handle on X immediately after the team's win. Abdullah had travelled to Hubballi to cheer for the team.

His party, the National Conference (NC), described the winter as a time of historic glory. "Historic glory for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team in the Ranji Trophy! You have made every Jammu & Kashmiri resident proud with your grit and brilliance," the party said on X.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed the win as the "finest hour", saying the victory has filled the entire UT with pride and emotion.

"Emotions surging beyond words as I watch our Cricket team claiming the Ranji Trophy. To every fierce player who carved history through sheer grit: thank you from entire UT beaming with pride. You have immortalized history-embrace it with honor," the Lt Governor said in a post on X.

Slap on divisive forces: Mehbooba PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the players "both from Kashmir and Jammu" reflect the strength of unity, and the win sends a strong message against forces attempting to divide people along religious lines.

"Today is truly a very blessed day for our Jammu and Kashmir. In my opinion, it is a slap on the faces of those forces who try to divide Hindus and Muslims and create conflict between them," Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Katra township of Reasi district.

"They have shown that when we move forward together, when Hindus and Muslims stand united, we can achieve great things not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire country," the PDP leader said.