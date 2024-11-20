Modified RTM rule in IPL 2025: How this year’s right-to-match card is different from previous seasons

The right-to-match (RTM) card is making its return to an Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction after a gap of more than five years at this year's event which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. Introduced in 2014, RTM has played a major role on the auction table helping franchises to buy back their players by matching the highest bids.

While it was retained for the IPL 2018 mega auction, the RTM was discontinued before the 2022 auction. Unlike the previous auctions, the RTM in IPL 2025 mega auction comes with a twist.

Earlier, after a player was declared sold in the auction, the auctioneer would ask the previous franchise if they wants to buy back the player. If the previous franchise agrees to the same, then they would secure the player with the final bid amount.

For example, suppose KL Rahul was declared sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹10 crore in the auction. Now the auctioneer asks Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rahul's previous franchise - if they want to buy back the wicketkeeper-batter. If LSG decide to do so, then they secure Rahul's services at ₹10 crore.

But things are different in IPL 2025. In this year, once the player is declared sold in the auction, and if his previous franchise decides to use RTM for him, then the franchise who had the final bid will be given one more opportunity to raise the price of the player and his former franchise will have to match the new amount.

For example, suppose Mumbai Indians have the final bid for Rahul at ₹9 crore. The auctioneer asks LSG if they wants to use RTM for Rahul. If LSG agree on the same, then Mumbai Indians get an opportunity to raise Rahul's price. Suppose, Mumbai Indians raise Rahul's price to ₹14 crore, then LSG will need to shell out ₹14 crore to secure his services.

List of RTMs available in IPL 2025 mega auction In IPL 2025 mega auction, a franchise can use a maximum of six RTMs and depends on how many players they have retained for the upcoming season. Like Punjab Kings have four RTM options as they retained only two players. Similarly, KKR have no RTM options left since they have retained six players.