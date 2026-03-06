Mohammad Amir attacks 'one-dimensional' Abhishek Sharma again amid T20 World Cup 2026 slump; ‘simply cannot survive…’

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir attacked Abhishek Sharma once again, calling the young Indian opener “one-dimensional” player. Amir's remarks came after Abhishek once again flopped in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England in Mumbai the previous night.

One of the most destructive batters in T20Is currently, Abhishek has been off-colour prior to the tournament. The left-hander started the t20 world Cup 2026 with three consecutive ducks before scores of 15, 55, 10 and 9 summed up his maiden ICC tournament with a game to go.

Against England, Abhishek started with two boundaries before a half-hearted flick off Will Jacks went straight to Phil Salt at the mid-on boundary. Explaining Abhishek's weaknesses, Amir cited the examples of Jacob Bethell and Sanju Samson, emphasizing on the need to play all around the wicket.

“Why is Sanju Samson performing? Because if you look at his background, first look at his technique, then look at his first-class career, then his IPL career, he can play all around the wicket. A one-dimensional player, as I said at the start, doesn't work in T20 anymore. You have to play all around,” Amir told Geo News after India's semifinal win over England.

"Look at Bethell's innings: when the spinner comes on, he is reverse-hitting him as well; off the first two balls, he hit two sixes to Varun Chakravarthy, and off the third ball, he hit a six with a reverse sweep. But now one-dimensional players simply cannot survive in cricket; you have to play in every direction, you need 360-degree players," asserted the former pacer.

Amir remarked that every team comes into an ICC tournament with plans or each and every player in the opposition. He pointed out that Abhishek is getting stuck against the off-spinners and is also struggling when fast-bowlers are targeting his body.

"So to perform in international cricket, especially in big events, you have to be very strong technically and mentally," Amir added. With a final to go, India would want Abhishek to fire, just as he did against Zimbabwe, laying India's platform for a 250-plus score in Chennai.

Mohammed Amir calls Abhishek Sharma 'slogger' This is not the first time Amir came heavily on Abhishek. Prior to the India vs Pakistan clash, Amir had called the Indian opener a "slogger" which created a buzz on social media. Not just the fans, but former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also blasted Amir for his comments on 25-year-old.

However, Amir later clarified that his "slogger" remark came from a bowler's perspective. “By whatever little I have seen, if you ask me honestly, I feel he is just a slogger… I don’t think he is technically sound. He just stands there and wants all balls to be bowled in a particular area. I will consider him a proper batter only when I see that the ball is swinging even slightly and he tackles it well.” Amir had said on TV show Haarna Maana Hae.

If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in