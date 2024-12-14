Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who was once tipped to be be the next Wasim Akram, has retired from international cricket for the second time on Saturday. The 32-year-old who had bid adieu to international cricket in 2021, decided to reverse his decision to play for the country in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Unfortunately, Pakistan were ousted from the group stages.

Amir's second retirement came a day after his former teammate Imad Wasim announced retirement from international cricket. “It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats," Amir said in a statement on X.

"I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights.

"I would like to thank the PCB for always extending the much-needed support over the years and I look forward to watching the team excel. I would also like to thank Pakistan fans for always supporting me throughout my career," he added.

Both Amir and Wasim played for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA, but with little success. Having made his debut for Pakistan in 2009, Amit rose to prominence quite early due to his wicket-taking abilities.

However, his rise was shortlived as the then-17-year-old got involved into match-fixing during a Test match against England, which resulted in a five-year ban from the International Cricket Council.