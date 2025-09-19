Mohammad Amir's viral Virat Kohli post heats up IND vs PAK rematch; Did ex-Pakistan pacer hit at Suryakumar & Co?

The handshake controversy in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 doesn't seem to be ending. Almost five days after Suryakumar Yadav's men avoided customary post-match handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts in Dubai, the Men in Green threatened to pull out of the tournament, demanded match referee Andy Pycroft's removal and even came came an hour late for their Group A clash against United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertisement

Adding another twist ahead of the India vs Pakistan rematch in Super 4 stage, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir got the fans talking with his viral Virat Kohli post on Friday. Sharing a picture of himself alongside Kohli, Amir wrote: “One thing is for sure, Virat is the best player and human being in Indian cricket history. Respect.”

The X post by Mohammad Amir on Virat Kohli amid ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Advertisement

Although Amir's remark is all about how humble Kohli is, but is widely regarded as a subtle dig at the Indian team led by Suryakumar. The post quickly went viral on social media.

ICC pulls up PCB for misconduct Meanwhile, the ICC has formally written to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), accusing the Salman Ali Agha's men of misconduct and multiple violations of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol rules that delayed their Asia Cup 2025 clash against UAE on Wednesday.

"The ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has written to the PCB stating that the board has been guilty of repeated PMOA violations on match day. PCB is in receipt of the e-mail," a tournament source told PTI.

Advertisement