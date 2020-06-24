Mohammad Hafeez says he is covid-19 negative, a day after testing positive

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez says he is coronavirus negative, just a day after seven players from the national team had tested positive on Tuesday.

Along with Hafeez, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz and Imran Khan had tested positive and this was in addition to three players who tested positive on Monday.

However Mohammad Hafeez now says he is corona negative, in a tweet the 39-year-old says that after testing positive he along with his family took the test again for his satisfaction and now everyone from his family has had negative results.

‘After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe,’ Hafeez said in a tweet along with a picture of his test results.

Along with 10 players Team masseur Malang Ali also tested positive for the virus.

Pakistan team is set to leave for England on 28 June on a tour where they will be playing in the Netherlands, Ireland and England in ODIs, T20Is and Test matches.

