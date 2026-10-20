Mohammad Kaif questions Mohammed Shami's continued omission from Indian team: ‘There’s nothing wrong in bowling…'

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has questioned as to why senior pacer Mohammed Shami isn't a regular player in international cricket anymore. Shami had played the 2023 ODI World Cup through a chronic heel injury, and despite his struggles, he went on to pick 24 wickets from seven matches.

He was eventually ruled out for almost a year because of the injury, and only returned to competitive cricket in November 2024 during the Ranji Trophy.

The Bengal pacer last played for India during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, and hasn't played a Test since the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June 2023.

Also Read | Why India need Mohammed Shami at the 2027 ODI World Cup?

Kaif gave an example of Jasprit Bumrah, another veteran pacer who has sustained back injuries in the past. His workload has been regularly monitored, so much so that he played just three out of the five Tests during India's tour of England in 2025.

‘Bumrah also plays four-over spells’: Kaif “Shami took 22-23 wickets (During 2023 ODI World Cup) in Indian conditions. So, I feel there has to be some transparency why the decision has been taken. He’s doing everything – playing first-class cricket, Ranji Trophy, taking wickets," Kaif recently said on Cricbuzz.

“I heard that he’s (Shami) bowling short spells and so not being picked. Jasprit Bumrah also bowls four-over spells in Test cricket. In England, his workload was being managed and Shubman Gill followed It. If one bowler is being treated in a particular way, then the same can be done for others too," he added.

The 45-year-old further went on to say that there was nothing wrong in bowling short spells as long as a bowler is able to take regular wickets.

"There’s nothing wrong in bowling short spells if you can get the job done. So, transparency remains a grey area which I hope should be addressed soon. Someone has to give the clarity," he added.

After Bengal's win over Services in the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday, Shami himself spoke on the criticism that he has been just bowling short spells. Shami, who took five wickets in Bengal's nine-wicket win over Delhi last week, sat out the recently-concluded match against Services which Bengal won.

"How can anyone else from the outside decide whether I bowl long spells or not? That is dependent on the demands of the team. It is not like I will keep bowling over after over," he told journalists in New Delhi after the match against Services.