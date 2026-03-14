Mohammad Kaif sides with Pak's Salman Agha, slams Mehidy Hasan over bizarre run-out: ‘Sports without fair play is….'

Pakistani cricketer Salman Ali Agha’s wicket on Friday afternoon against Bangladesh sparked discussions online after witty Mehidy Hasan Miraz took advantage of brain-fade moment. He quickly struck the wicket, whipping off the bails to send Agha back to the pavilion in the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka's Mirpur on March 13.

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This gesture became a contentious issue, igniting strong reactions on social media. This concerning issue caught the attention of former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif who took to X to share his opinion.

Disapproving Bangladeshi bowler's move, Kaif expressed displeasure over the run-out situation, “This is so not done. No desperation of getting wickets can justify this run out."

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Exasperated over the legitimacy of this piece of game from Miraz, Kaif criticized the murky cricket and wrote, “That too from a captain. Youngsters please remember, even if the World Cup final is on the line never do what the Bangladesh skipper did. Sports without fair play is no sports."

Social media reaction However, several social media users did not share similar sentiments as Kaif who slammed the 28-year-old Bangladesh national cricket team captain.

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A user wrote, “If the throw had missed the stumps and there was no fielder backing up, would Salman Agha have attempted to take the run off the overthrow?”

Another user remarked, “You are wrong, Kaif. ❌ The ball was live, the fielder didn't give consent, and Agha was wandering around outside his crease like he was on a morning stroll. Spirit of Cricket is great, but knowing the Rulebook is better.”

A third user stated, “How are people complaining, why is he trying to pick it up?”

A fourth comment read, “A batsman should focus on getting into the crease first, not playing around with the ball. Simple cricketing basics.”

A fifth user wrote, "You are wrong kaif. Ball was still in play agha was way outside crease what was he doing standing there(sic)."

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Salman Ali Agha’s reaction after controversial run-out during 2nd ODI The right-handed middle-order batter was visibly frustrated after the wicket. He threw his gear in anger and an expression of disgust was clearly visible on his face. Reflecting on the bizarre run-out, Agha said, “Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can't get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat."

Agha was batting on 62* at a decent rate before his controversial wicket. Justifying the on-field disaster, he said, "I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided to make the run-out,” HT reported.

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However, the run-out did not have a significant impact on Pakistan as it hammered 274 and registered a thumping 127-run win. Meanwhile, Bangladesh were bowled out for 114 in a rain-adjusted chase of 242.