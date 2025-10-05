Mohammad Kaif slams Rohit Sharma’s removal as ODI captain, ‘Why to go overboard in giving Shubman Gill everything?’

Mohammad Kaif posted a pensive video on Rohit Sharma’s replacement as Team India’s ODI captain. Shubman Gill replaced Sharma for the forthcoming 3-match ODI series in Australia.

“Rohit Sharma gave 16 years to Indian cricket, yet we could not give him even one full year as captain. Out of 16 ICC events, India won 15 matches and lost only one: the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia,” Kaif said in his Instagram Reel.

“He also helped India win the Champions Trophy in Dubai. Under his leadership, India lifted trophies, including the 2024 World Cup,” Kaid added.

Kaif reminded everyone that Rohit Sharma was the Player of the Match in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final. India defeated New Zealand in the final by 4 wickets.

In India, it is a common practice to delay one's career if one's time is going well, according to Kaif. However, Rohit did not follow that practice. Taking an indirect dig at the BCCI, Mohammad Kaif said a captain who had given us 2 ICC trophies in 8 months was not given one more year of captaincy.

“Rohit demonstrated the magnanimity of his character by retiring at the right time and stepping away from the spotlight to let new players take the lead. He guided, taught and supported young players under pressure. But, despite his success, he was not allowed to captain for the 2027 World Cup,” the former India cricketer said while looking sad about the replacement.

“Many may feel it was unfair that after giving India multiple ICC trophies. Rohit Sharma was replaced too soon,” Kaif reiterated.

“Shubman Gill takes over as captain. He’s young and promising. But, what was the need to rush it? What was the need to go overboard in giving Gill everything? His time will come. But, it was still Rohit Sharma’s time,” Kaif concluded.

What happened to Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of the Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL season. The decision, announced in December 2023, came after Pandya rejoined Mumbai from the Gujarat Titans, where he had led the team to an IPL title in 2022.

Mumbai Indians said the move was part of their future plans and thanked Rohit for his leadership. However, the change sparked major controversy.