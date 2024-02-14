Mohammad Nabi becomes No.1 all-rounder in ICC Men's ODI rankings; internet calls him ‘Afghanistan legend’
At 39, Mohammad Nabi is now the oldest player to hold the top ranking in ICC all-rounder category
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi on Wednesday dethroned Bangladesh's Shakib-Al-Hasan to become the number one all-rounder in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings. The fresh boost in Mohammad Nabi's rankings came after a stunning century against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.
Other changes in rankings
The initial two ODIs in the series, both secured by Sri Lanka, witnessed noteworthy performances from players on both sides. Azmatullah Omarzai, following his unbeaten score of 149 in the first ODI, ascended 19 positions to attain the 57th spot. Meanwhile, several Sri Lankan players experienced positive shifts in the rankings.
Charith Asalanka, after his unbeaten 97 in the second ODI, achieved a career-best 15th position with a five-place advancement. Pathum Nissanka climbed 10 positions to reach the 18th spot after outperforming Omarazai and Nabi in the first ODI. Sadeera Samarawickrama moved up from 47th to 41st in the rankings following valuable innings of 45 and 52.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan continues to maintain his top position in the ICC Men’s T20 Player Rankings while India's all rounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to rule over the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings in the all-rounder category. Another Indian spinner-all rounder Ravichandran Ashwin follows Jadeja closely on number 2.
The Test rankings are expected to undergo some more changes as India is playing a 5 match Test series against England
