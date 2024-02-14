At 39, Mohammad Nabi is now the oldest player to hold the top ranking in ICC all-rounder category

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi on Wednesday dethroned Bangladesh's Shakib-Al-Hasan to become the number one all-rounder in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings. The fresh boost in Mohammad Nabi's rankings came after a stunning century against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. At 39, Mohammad Nabi is now the oldest player to hold the top ranking in ICC all-rounder category. Other notable Afghanistan players in ICC rankings include Rashid Khan, who has achieved top rankings in ODI bowling, ODI all-round performance, and T20I bowling, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman has secured the top spot in T20I bowling. The internet showered praise on Mohammad Nabi for achieving the feat and the users addressed him as Afghanistan legend. The all-rounder has played some crucial innings to get his team out of trouble and significantly contributed to the brilliant rise of Afghanistan cricket team.

Other changes in rankings

The initial two ODIs in the series, both secured by Sri Lanka, witnessed noteworthy performances from players on both sides. Azmatullah Omarzai, following his unbeaten score of 149 in the first ODI, ascended 19 positions to attain the 57th spot. Meanwhile, several Sri Lankan players experienced positive shifts in the rankings.

Charith Asalanka, after his unbeaten 97 in the second ODI, achieved a career-best 15th position with a five-place advancement. Pathum Nissanka climbed 10 positions to reach the 18th spot after outperforming Omarazai and Nabi in the first ODI. Sadeera Samarawickrama moved up from 47th to 41st in the rankings following valuable innings of 45 and 52.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan continues to maintain his top position in the ICC Men’s T20 Player Rankings while India's all rounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to rule over the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings in the all-rounder category. Another Indian spinner-all rounder Ravichandran Ashwin follows Jadeja closely on number 2.

The Test rankings are expected to undergo some more changes as India is playing a 5 match Test series against England

