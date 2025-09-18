Mohammad Nabi's last over mayhem in Abu Dhabi; Afghanistan veteran smacks 5 sixes in final over during SL vs AFG - Watch

Mohammad Nabi smacked five sixes in an over to break his own record of fastest T20I fifty by an Afghanistan batter against Sri Lanka in a Group B encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Nabi is currently on level with fellow Azmatullah Omarzai for the record with both batters reaching their half-century in 20 balls. Interestingly, both Omarzai and Nabi reached the feat in the ongoing tournament.

Batting first, Afghanistan were never looking to get a big total as Sri Lankan bowlers struck at regular intervals in a match that would determine the top two from Group B into Super 4 stage. Afghanistan were reeling at 114/7 in 17.1 overs when Rashid Khan went back for 24.

What followed was nothing short of a mayhem as Nabi smacked Dunith Wellalage for five sixes in the first five deliveries of the final over to take Afghanistan to a respectable 169/8 in 20 overs. The last over yielded 32 runs, including a no ball and a single run in the final over. Nabi was finally run out for 22-ball 60 on the final delivery.

Nuwan Thusara wrecks havoc in powerplay Having not chased well in the recent past, Afghanistan opted to bat but lost three wickets inside the powerplay to lose the momentum generated in the first two overs that had yielded 26 runs. The intent was there but Afghanistan batters did not know how to deal with the moving ball from Thushara, who produced late swing, catching the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (14), Karim Janat (1) and Sediquallah Atal (18) off guard.

Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga put on the squeeze in the middle overs as the wickets kept on falling, reducing Afghanistan to 79 for six in the 13th over. But courtesy skipper Rashid Khan (24 off 23) and his 35-run seventh-wicket stand with Nabi, Afghanistan were able to cross the 140-run mark. Rashid's quickfire included a no-look six in the cow corner region -- a shot which now features regularly in his playbook.

