Mohammad Rizwan blames Pakistan’s culture for Men in Green’s unpredictability, says ‘our kids don’t know what to do…’

Despite boasting some of the best cricketing talents in the whole world, Pakistan have never been a consistent side in recent times. From beating Australia in a bilateral series for the first time in 22 years on Australian soil to losing a Test series at home to lowly Bangladesh to registering their highest ODI chase in history, the Pakistan cricket team is a pure example of unpredictability.

The issue of unpredictability came after Pakistan chased down South Africa's 352/5 to enter the Tri-Nation series final against New Zealand. Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan led from the front to remain unbeaten at 122 while vice-captain Salman Ali Agha scored 134 for his maiden ODI hundred. The duo also added 260 runs to bail Pakistan out from a position where they slumped at 91/3.

Advertisement

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan blamed the country's culture behind the unpredictable nature of the cricket team over the years, citing the example of youngsters who are not shown the correct path. “The answer to this is very long because the unpredictability factor is mainly due to our culture. It's always been the case. Our kids don't know what to do in life,” Mohammed Rizwan told media.

Advertisement

"So if you look at our cricket, whether it's Australia, Zimbabwe or even today, there has always been this unpredictability. It's a rarity that we win games one-sided. We are putting the efforts, but this is not our cricket's fault alone, our culture has always been like this. Even our kids future is unpredictable," added Mohammed Rizwan.

What happened in Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI? With the win, Pakistan eliminated South Africa from the race of Tri-Nation final, just a week ahead of Champions Trophy. Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Friday's final. Pakistan's previous highest successful chase was 349 against Australia at Lahore in 2022. It was the second time in three days that South Africa lost after posting over 300 runs as it failed to defend 304 against New Zealand on Monday.