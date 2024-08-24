Mohammad Rizwan throws bat at Babar Azam after 171 run knock against Bangladesh, video goes viral on social media

Mohammed Rizwan played a crucial role in leading Pakistan's revival act during the 2nd day of the 1st Test Match at Rawalpindi cricket stadium. Rizwan's 171 run knock (off 239 balls) helped the Pakistani side go from a precarious position of 16/3 at one stage to declaring the innings at 448. However, it was what happened after Rizwan't innings that grabbed theattention of the social media users.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rizwan was warmly welcomed by teammate and former captain Babar Azam after the team decided to declare the match on 448. On his way back to the dressing room, Rizwan playfully threw the bat at Babar Azam, who caught it as both players shared a smile.

Rizwan came to the crease with Pakistan on 16/3 and put on a 240-run partnership with Saud Shakeel to help his team mount a strong comeback. When Shakeel was eventually dismissed with his team on 354, Rizwan worked with Agha Salman and Shaheen Afridi to take Pakistan closer to the 450-run mark.

However, with Rizwan on a score of 171 when declaration was announced, questions were raised on whether skipper Shan Masood could have waited a bit longer to let the veteran player finish his double century. Later on though, Shakeel confirmed that Rizwan had been informed an hour earlier about the skipper's intention to declare the innings.