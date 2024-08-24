Mohammad Rizwan throws bat at Babar Azam after 171 run knock against Bangladesh, video goes viral on social media

Mohammed Rizwan's 171-run knock led Pakistan's revival in the 1st Test, lifting them from 16/3 to declaring at 448. A viral video showed Rizwan playfully throwing his bat to Babar Azam, highlighting their camaraderie.

Livemint
Updated24 Aug 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during 1st Test against Bangladesh.
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during 1st Test against Bangladesh.

Mohammed Rizwan played a crucial role in leading Pakistan's revival act during the 2nd day of the 1st Test Match at Rawalpindi cricket stadium. Rizwan's 171 run knock (off 239 balls) helped the Pakistani side go from a precarious position of 16/3 at one stage to declaring the innings at 448. However, it was what happened after Rizwan't innings that grabbed theattention of the social media users.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from domestic and international cricket

In a video that went viral on social media, Rizwan was warmly welcomed by teammate and former captain Babar Azam after the team decided to declare the match on 448. On his way back to the dressing room, Rizwan playfully threw the bat at Babar Azam, who caught it as both players shared a smile.

Rizwan came to the crease with Pakistan on 16/3 and put on a 240-run partnership with Saud Shakeel to help his team mount a strong comeback. When Shakeel was eventually dismissed with his team on 354, Rizwan worked with Agha Salman and Shaheen Afridi to take Pakistan closer to the 450-run mark.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Highlights: Bangladesh trail by 132 runs with 5 wickets remaining

However, with Rizwan on a score of 171 when declaration was announced, questions were raised on whether skipper Shan Masood could have waited a bit longer to let the veteran player finish his double century. Later on though, Shakeel confirmed that Rizwan had been informed an hour earlier about the skipper's intention to declare the innings.

 

Also Read | Babar, Rizwan get ultimatum from ex-Pak skipper post T20 WC disaster, says this

In reply, Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam (93) stood tall for his team while Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto failed to make much of an impact in the innings. Later on, half-centuries from Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das helped Bangladesh move strongly towards Pakistan's first innings total as they ended day three on 316/5. The match is now evenly poised at the moment and Paksitan bowlers have their work cut out for them if they want to win this match.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 09:49 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsMohammad Rizwan throws bat at Babar Azam after 171 run knock against Bangladesh, video goes viral on social media

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,138.00-394.00
      Chennai
      72,567.00-1,323.00
      Delhi
      72,710.00-178.00
      Kolkata
      73,138.00-537.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue