Mohammad Rizwan welcomes Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul amid Champions Trophy chaos; Pakistan captain says ‘we will…’

The International Cricket Council is facing a scheduling fiasco after the BCCI confirmed that they will not send the Indian team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy in 2025 due to security reasons.   

Updated13 Nov 2024, 09:01 PM IST
Mohammad Rizwan is currently leading Pakistan in Australia.
Mohammad Rizwan is currently leading Pakistan in Australia.(AFP)

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan made a heartwarming welcome to the Indian players for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, scheduled to be held in February. Rizwan’s comments come at a moment when the BCCI is at loggerheads with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with their travelling to the neighbouring nation. The BCCI had already written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about their refusal to travel to Pakistan, which the world body formally communicated to PCB.

Rizwan was asked about the current Champions Trophy chaos at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday ahead of Pakistan’s first T20I against Australia. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter sounded hopeful that the situation will resolve soon.

“KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav are all welcome. All the players who will come, we will welcome them. This is not our decision, this is PCB's decision. Whatever decision will take place, hopefully they will all discuss and take the right call. But we are hopeful that if the Indian players will come, we will welcome them,” Rizwan told the reporters.

The BCCI has been firm in its decision in not sending the Indian team to Pakistan due to security reasons. Although there is an option for hybrid model, but the PCB has quashed the possibility. The Asia Cup in 2023 was hosted in hybrid model after India didn't travel to Pakistan. India played their Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka in 2023.

Pakistan script history in Australia

Meanwhile, Pakistan created history last week in Australia as they won their first-ever bilateral ODI series Down Under since 2002. It was a significant series for Rizwan also as the right-hander was leading the country for the first time as a full-time captain.

Although Pakistan lost the opening ODI in Melbourne, but the Men in Green staged remarkable comeback in Adelaide and Perth to win the series 2-1. They can achieve a rare double if Pakistan manage to win the three-match T20I series.

Pakistan have never won a single T20I in Australia against Australia.

 

 

 

 

 

