Mohammad Rizwan’s PSL comment over Pakistan duty angers fans post NZ loss; ‘It’s the mindset of a loser. U can’t change’

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan made himself a victim of social media trolls from angry fans after his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comment over national duty, following their 0-3 ODI loss against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Saturday.
After losing the T20I series 1-4, Mohammad Rizwan's side failed to turn the tables in the ODIs, losing all the three games. It was also Pakistan's first bilateral series after their group stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on home soil.
Following the loss, Mohammad Rizwan was asked to reflect on their tough tour of New Zealand. In reply, the Pakistan captain said, "After Champions Trophy and this series, we'll leave the past. “PSL is a big tournament for us in Pakistan, hopefully our nation will enjoy. Hopefully we'll do well in PSL.”
The comments from Mohammad Rizwan certainly didn't go well with the fans who questioned the skipper's mindset. “You must be ashamed, you are the product of PSL. How valuable could something be, if you're the product of it? Shame on You,” one fan wrote.
“That’s a disgraceful comment from a captain. Now captain of a serious will ever say this,” an X user wrote. “The best thing that can happen to our cricket is getting this guy kicked out, trust me,” said another.
If this is the mindset, then it's worse than ever. Pakistan team flops at the international level, how a nation will enjoy PSL only. We as nation wants to enjoy PSL and wins at international levels,” another said.
Meanwhile, unlike the previous seasons, the PSL will start in April instead of February. The 10th season of PSL will start on April 11 and end on May 18. Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the six-team tournament.