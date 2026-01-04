Mohammad Shami told to create ‘havoc’ for LSG in IPL 2026 after IND vs NZ ODI snub; ‘then no one can ignore you’

Mohammad Shami has been adviced to create “havoc” in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as former cricketer Irfan Pathan felt the veteran pacer's door in the Indian cricket team “should not be closed”. With Jasprit Bumrah rested for the 50-over leg against New Zealand, everyone expected Shami to make a comeback for the ODI series.

However, to everyone's surprise, Shami was once again snubbed despite his strong performances in the domestic circuit for Bengal in the ongoing season. Instead, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee kept their faith on Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh among the fast bowlers.

The decision didn't go well with former India quick Irfan, who felt that a good IPL season should bring Shami in the selector's reckoning once again. “If I were him, I would go and play the IPL and create havoc. I would take the new ball and perform," said Irfan on his YouTube channel.

"Domestic cricket performances are discussed, but when the IPL comes and you show your old rhythm and fitness, then no one can ignore you. The whole world watches the IPL. If you perform there, you make your place in the squad again. I believe his doors should not be closed,” added Irfan, who is the only bowler to take a Test hattrick in the first over.

Having taken nine wickets on flat Dubai tracks in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Shami had a below-par IPL 2025 (6 wickets in 9 matches) for Sunrisers Hyderabad before missing the last few matches due to injury. Although he took wickets consistently for Bengal thereafter, Shami was ignored in Tests and ODIs in home and away.

‘What more improvement is needed?’ Earlier last year, Agarkar had questioned Shami's fitness. The former India all-rounder stated that Shami would have been on England tour had he been fit. Irfan remarked that Shami's 200-plus overs in the ongoing domestic season is a testament of his fitness.

“Shami has already bowled 200 overs. After bowling 200 overs, if fitness is the question, then fitness has already been shown. What more improvement is needed, only the selection committee knows what they are thinking,” Irfan further added.

In the ongoing season, Shami has already taken 44 wickets (20 in Ranji Trophy, 16 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 8 in Vijay Hazare Trophy so far). In total Shami has bowled 205.9 overs (145.2 in Ranji Trophy, 26.5 overs in SMAT, 34.2 in VHT) so far for Bengal in the current season.

After being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad last year, Shami has been picked up Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 auction for ₹10 crore.