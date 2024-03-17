Mohammed Kaif blames Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid for 2023 ODI final loss: 'Maine pitch ka rang badalte dekha hai…'
Former Indian batter Mohammed Kaif has made a big revelation regarding the 2023 ODI Final that India lost to Australia. Kaif put the blame solely on Indian team management for not instructing the curator to add more water to the pitch in Ahmedabad.
Former India opener Mohammed Kaif has reignited the debate over the role of the Ahmedabad pitch in India's defeat to Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup last year. The hosts (India) went into the final in Ahmedabad in hot form, having won 10 matches in a row, but eventually lost to Pat Cummins' side by 6 wickets, dashing the hopes of over a billion people.