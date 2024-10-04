Mohammed Kaif opens up on IPL retention rules for uncapped players, says ’as long as MS Dhoni wants to play...’

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced retention rules for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League recently, some major changes were newly introduced, including the reintroduction of the uncapped player rule.

The rule mandates that all Indian players who have either retired or have not represented India in the last five or more years could be deemed uncapped, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the HT report, it is believed the retention rules for the 2025 edition of the IPL have been introduced to accommodate India and Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Though retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, and last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Dhoni still has a significant presence in the IPL.

With the regulatory change, the Chennai Super Kings can retain MS Dhoni at ₹4 crore and other key players. The franchise can also preserve a substantial purse for the upcoming mega auction.

The timing of the change in retention rules has helped CSK retain MS Dhoni who is pivotal both as a leader and as a fan favourite.

Mohammed Kaif opens up: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif suggested Dhoni’s legacy warrants such considerations. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK won five IPL titles.

“We will get to see MS Dhoni playing again. He is fit, he is batting aggressively and is good behind the gloves too. As long as he wants to play, the rules will keep getting changed. You got to change the rules, or do whatever you want, to let MS Dhoni play if he wants to play, he is that big of a player and match-winner for CSK,” Kaif told Star Sports.

"If he's fit and playing good, why not? Dhoni himself says he doesn't need money. He has said that he will do what the team management wants. Yes, retaining him for ₹4 crore does look a little weird, but you have a chance to retain him, regardless."