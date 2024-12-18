Mohammed Shami fitness update: Rohit Sharma puts ball in National Cricket Academy’s court, says ‘its high time NCA…’

Mohammed Shami fitness update: Rohit Sharma has put the ball in National Cricket Academy's (NCA) court regarding the fitness update of veteran Mohammed Shami. The Indian captain opined that its high time the NCA provides some clarity on the fitness of the Bengal fast bowler as he won't risk fielding the 34-year-old in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) unless 100 percent sure.

Shami, who returned to competitive cricket last month after a year-long injury lay-off, has been among the wickets as he played nine matches (1 in Ranji Trophy and 8 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) within a span of a month. He has recently been added in the Bengal squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"It's high time somebody from NCA talks about him. Really, that's our National Cricket Academy where he is doing his rehab. Those guys are the ones who need to come up and give us some kind of update," Rohit said during the post-match press conference in Brisbane after India drew against Australia in the rain-hit third Test.

After India lost the second Test in Adelaide, there were reports that Shami is set to play at least the final two Tests against Australia in Melbourne and Sydney. It was even reported that Shami's India kit has already been flown to Australia.

Is Mohammed Shami competely fit? But Rohit revealed that Shami had developed swelling in his knees while playing in SMAT, which the Bengal think tank denied completely. "But look, I understand he's playing a lot of cricket back home. But there have been some complaints about his knee as well.

"So, the last thing you want is the player coming here and then pulling out in the middle of the game. You know what happens when that kind of thing happens. So, there's no way we want to take that chance. Unless we are not 100%, 200% sure, we are not going to take any risk," he said.

The last time Shami played for India was in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. Since then he has been sidelined due to an ankle injury that needed surgery.

Rohit said the door remains open for Shami if he is completely fit. "Like I said in the last press conference, the door is open. If those guys at the NCA feel that he is okay to go and recover and play, we'll be happy to have him," said Rohit.