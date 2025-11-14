Mohammed Shami heading to Sanjiv Goenka's Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026? LSG's cryptic post sparks speculation

At a time when the whole Indian Premier League (IPL) is buzzing with the Ravindra Jadeja-Sanju Samson trade deal, another high-profile trade that has picked up pace is Mohammed Shami heading towards Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the IPL 2026 retention is barely less than a day to go, it is learnt that both the franchises have agreed in principle on the trade.

Advertisement

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Shami's move to LSG will be an all-cash trade with the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise playing ₹10 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad - the same price Shami was bought at by the 2016 champions at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

The deadline for all the franchises to submit their final list of players they want to retain and release to the IPL Governing Council by 3 PM IST on November 15. Amid all these, LSG sparked speculations among the fans with a social media post related to Shami.

In the post, LSG posted a picture which has a set of of Shami's bowling lines to England's Ben Stokes from the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Interestingly, Shami cleaned up Stokes for a 10-ball duck in that same match, which India won by 100 runs.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tim Southee returns to KKR for IPL 2026, but in a new role

“Just thinking about this Ekana moment for no reason,” LSG captioned the post, leaving the fans buzzing. LSG have recently traded pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians.

What will Mohammed Shami bring to LSG? The Rishabh Pant-led side has suffered the most in bowling in the last season, due to injuries to the likes of Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep. With a few from the bunch likely to be released, Shami's inclusion will bring experience, depth, firepower and performance in the powerplay. With 133 wickets, Shami's experience with be valuable.

Also Read | Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford join Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 auctio

For the unknown, Shami, during his time at Gujarat Titans took 28 wickets in the first six overs, which was the most in that phase among all bowlers. With Bharat Arun as bowling coach, Shami will reunite with his former India bowling coach, whom he has worked extensively.