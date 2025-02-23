IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Injury scare for Mohammed Shami? India pacer leaves field midway

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Amid the high intensity match between India and Pakistan underway at Dubai during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, with Pakistan batting first, India's star pacer Mohammed Shami appeared to be struggling with calf muscle.

Mohammed Shami seemed to have some pain in his ankle region during his spell. Following this, the physio arrived to attend the ground. After he was checked, he went to the pavilion for further checking. Hardik Pandya has replaced Shami and gave India the required breakthrough of Babar Azam.

Advertisement

For India, Mohammed Shami opened the bowling attack and in his three overs' spell gave away 13 runs at an economy of 4.33. Now, the good news is Mohammed Shami is back in action.

Shami, who is leading India's pace attack in place of Jasprit Bumrah, notched a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh and also became the country's highest-ever scalp taker in ICC events by touching the mark of 60 dismissals.

Advertisement

He ensured two early wickets against Bangladesh and looked rustier in his approach against Pakistan though. Due to his ankle surgery in the aftermath of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, he was out of the squad for the past 14 wickets.

Pakistan are at 59/2 in 13 overs and the match is underway. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel are on the crease.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head: Pakistan enjoy a 73-57 head-to-head record against India in ODIs out of 135 matches. Five matches ended in no result. In Champions Trophy, Pakistan enjoy 3-2 lead over India.

India vs Pakistan playing XIs: INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Advertisement