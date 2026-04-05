‘Mohammed Shami is lead protagonist in point to prove XI’ - Experts can't keep calm after LSG pacer jolts SRH early

Mohammed Shami continued to make a strong statement even at the age of 35, after the veteran pacer dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in his first two overs to give Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) a roaring start against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. After taking a wicket in his first over against Delhi Capitals, Shami once again struck on the final ball of his first over, to get rid of Abhishek for a duck.

The old warhorse didn't stop there as the Bengal pacer returned in the third to get better of Travis Head before the Australian could do any damage, to leave the home team 8/2 in 2.1 overs. Shami's pyrotechnics with the ball couldn't keep the commentators calm as they celebrated live on air.

“Foxed by the old fox,” said and excited Pommie Mbangwa after Head's dismissal for just seven off eight balls. Harsha Bhogle, one of the known names among the Indian commentators, went a step further to call Shami the "lead protagonist" in the list of high-profile names trying to make a Indian comeback. “Mohammed Shami is lead protagonist in point to prove XI,” came a remark from Bhogle.

Why everybody is excited with Shami? The reference of Bhogle's point to prove XI came Shami was contnuous got overlooked in the past one year despite performing consistently at the domestic level across formats. Following his 24-wicket burst in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, Shami spent more than a year on the sidelines due to an injury. Although he made a comeback during the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, Shami was once again pushed to the sidelines.

Also Read | Markram puts preference right amid Pant's batting position debate at LSG

When asked, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has maintained that the Bengal pacer's exclusion from the Indian team is purely based on fitness concerns. “I have said this before… Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn’t be here playing for Bengal,” Shami told reporters last year before Bengal’s Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand.

He finished with 2/9 in his four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Will BCCI look at Mohammed Shami? With the 2027 ODI World Cup incoming, Shami could once again be a selection headache for the BCCI selectors, provided the LSG pacer has a remarkable IPL 2026. With three wickets already in the first two games, Shami has already sent a warning to his peers in the league. In fact, calls of Shami's India comeback already grew louder on social media.

“Mohammed Shami's every wicket is a slap on Ajit Agarkar for sidelining him when he was performing so well in ODIs. Shami was highest wicket taker in ODI WC 2023 & India's best pacer in CT 2025. Here he took wickets of KL, Head & Abhishek who are regular in international cricket!” said a user.