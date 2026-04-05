‘Mohammed Shami is lead protagonist in point to prove XI’ - Experts can't keep calm after LSG pacer jolts SRH early

Mohammed Shami continued to make a strong statement even at the age of 35, after the veteran pacer dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in his first two overs to give Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) a roaring start against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. After taking a wicket in his first over against Delhi Capitals, Shami once again struck on the final ball of his first over, to get rid of Abhishek for a duck.
The old warhorse didn't stop there as the Bengal pacer returned in the third to get better of Travis Head before the Australian could do any damage, to leave the home team 8/2 in 2.1 overs. Shami's pyrotechnics with the ball couldn't keep the commentators calm as they celebrated live on air.
“Foxed by the old fox,” said and excited Pommie Mbangwa after Head's dismissal for just seven off eight balls. Harsha Bhogle, one of the known names among the Indian commentators, went a step further to call Shami the "lead protagonist" in the list of high-profile names trying to make a Indian comeback. “Mohammed Shami is lead protagonist in point to prove XI,” came a remark from Bhogle.
The reference of Bhogle's point to prove XI came Shami was contnuous got overlooked in the past one year despite performing consistently at the domestic level across formats. Following his 24-wicket burst in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, Shami spent more than a year on the sidelines due to an injury. Although he made a comeback during the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, Shami was once again pushed to the sidelines.
When asked, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has maintained that the Bengal pacer's exclusion from the Indian team is purely based on fitness concerns. “I have said this before… Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn’t be here playing for Bengal,” Shami told reporters last year before Bengal’s Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand.
He finished with 2/9 in his four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
With the 2027 ODI World Cup incoming, Shami could once again be a selection headache for the BCCI selectors, provided the LSG pacer has a remarkable IPL 2026. With three wickets already in the first two games, Shami has already sent a warning to his peers in the league. In fact, calls of Shami's India comeback already grew louder on social media.
“Mohammed Shami's every wicket is a slap on Ajit Agarkar for sidelining him when he was performing so well in ODIs. Shami was highest wicket taker in ODI WC 2023 & India's best pacer in CT 2025. Here he took wickets of KL, Head & Abhishek who are regular in international cricket!” said a user.
“Everyone spent 6 months debating his fitness. he spent 6 months actually getting fit. different sport,” another wrote. "Shami be like- Ghayal hun isliye Ghatak hun. Hopefully the Indian team selection committee is paying attention to this game," a user said.
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Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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