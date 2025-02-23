Mohammad Shami’s chaotic start: 11 deliveries in first over during IND vs PAK match marks infamous record for bowler

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami joined the infamous league of Indian bowlers on Sunday and created an unwanted record of shedding away five wides in the first over against Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shami created the record of bowling the longest over in ODIs by an Indian bowler and became the third Indian following Indian greats Zaheer Khan and Irfan Pathan.

In his first over, Shami had to bowl 11 bowls. Looking at stats, Shami's delivery is also the longest over by an Indian bowler in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy.

According to the ICC records, Bangladesh’s Hassibul Hossain and Zimbabwe’s Tinashe Panyangara hold the record for the longest over in the Champions Trophy. They both have bowled 13 ball overs and thus hold the record. Following Mohammed Shami is former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas who bowled 10 ball overs and stands at the fourth position.

Shami's injury: Shami, who returned to the Indian squad following Jasprit Bumrah absence, notched a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh and also became the country's highest-ever scalp taker in ICC events by touching the mark of 60 dismissals.

He ensured two early wickets against Bangladesh and looked rustier in his approach against Pakistan though. Due to his ankle surgery in the aftermath of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, he was out of the squad for the past 14 wickets.

Meanwhile, India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash on Sunday to all but seal a spot in the semifinals. India dismissed Pakistan for 241 after Saud Shakeel struck 62 off 76 balls while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made a laborious 46 from 77 deliveries.