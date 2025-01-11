Mohammed Shami’s comeback hasn’t been easy. For a man who once needed assistance to climb a single step at the National Cricket Academy, returning to the game has been the most gratifying achievement for the veteran Indian pacer.

After warming the bench for the first four matches of the ODI World Cup 2023, Shami found his place in the Indian playing XI when Hardik Pandya was injured against Bangladesh. From that point on, it was all Shami, as the Bengal pacer became a nightmare for the opposition. He finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker, claiming 24 scalps in just seven games, including a seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the semifinal.

However, a chronic right heel injury sidelined him for a few months before the 34-year-old underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon. He made his return to cricket last November with Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, picking up seven wickets against Madhya Pradesh.

Since then, Mohammed Shami has played the entire Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and a few matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While the right-arm seamer took 11 wickets in the SMAT, he picked up five wickets in three Vijay Hazare Trophy games. With the white-ball series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 fast approaching, Mohammed Shami is expected to make a comeback to the Indian dressing room after more than a year.

“If God’s willing, everything will be possible,” Shami told Anandabazar Patrika when asked about his possible return to India's Champions Trophy squad.

Staying away from the game is always tough for any sportsperson. Shami was no different. “To the player, the game is everything. If that is not there, who likes it? Life is life for me. How can I enjoy life if I can't pick up the ball? Life has become very difficult, that much I can say,” added Shami.

‘Used to only look at India jersey while rehabbing at NCA’ Commenting on how he motivated himself during his rehabilitation days, Shami was straightforward: “I will play in the country's jersey, what more motivation is needed than this? I never needed more motivation. I used to only look at the India jersey while rehabbing at the NCA,” he added.

Returning to Bengal in domestic cricket gave a new lease of life for Shami. “I want to say something. Returning to the Bengal camp to play domestic cricket has made me exhilarated. It felt like going back to those early days,” added the Bengal speedster.

