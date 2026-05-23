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Mohammed Shami overtakes Jofra Archer for huge IPL milestone after Priyansh Arya goes back for duck during LSG vs PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya off the first ball of the second innings of their IPL 2026 match in Lucknow. This was LSG pacer's sixth instance in IPL.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 May 2026, 10:30 PM IST
Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya in IPL 2026.
Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya in IPL 2026.
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Mohammed Shami once again gave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) the best possible start with the ball after the veteran fast bowler dismissed Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya on the very first ball of the second innings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Saturday.

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Defending 197, Shami banged in short on the first ball he bowled, leaving Priyansh in no position to pull the delivery. The ball hit high on the bat and went up in the air only for debutant Arjun Tendulkar to run in and take a simple catch at mid-wicket.

Also Read | Archer strikes first ball in IPL 2026 once again, equals Shami's record

In the process, Shami overtook Jofra Archer for most wickets off the first ball of an IPL innings. While Shami had six now, Rajasthan Royals pacer Archer is one short at five. Having said that, the Englishman will have a chance to go on level with Shami when Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in an afternoon game.

In his next over, Shami got another success in the form of Cooper Connolly, who was clean bowled for 18. Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashok Dinda, Umesh Yadav and Praveen Kumar, who all have wickets off the first ball in an IPL innings three times each in their respective careers.

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Mohd Shami's first-ball wickets in an IPL innings

Playing For OpponentInningsBatter DismissedYear
Delhi CapitalsKolkata Knight Riders1st InningsJacques Kallis2014
Gujarat TitansLucknow Super Giants1st InningsKL Rahul 2022
Gujarat TitansDelhi Capitals1st InningsPhil Salt2023
Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super Kings1st InningsShaik Rasheed2025
Lucknow Super GiantsDelhi capitals2nd InningsKL Rahul2026
Lucknow Super GiantsPunjab Kings2nd InningsPriyansh Arya2026

Josh Inglis powers LSG to 196/6

Earlier, Josh Inglis made a typically punishing 72, guiding LSG to a handy 196/6 after being put to bat first by Punjab Kings. Inglis and Pant (26, 21b) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as the already-eliminated LSG recovered from a shaky 69 for three in the seventh over.

Inglis 42-ball innings had two phases in it. The first part contained an opening over assault on Arshdeep Singh, four fours fetching the Aussie 16 runs. But then he left the stage for Ayush Badoni, who took the centre stage with an 18-ball 43 and added 49 runs for the third wicket with Inglis.

Also Read | ‘Shami is lead protagonist in point to prove XI’ - Experts can't keep calm

Badoni creamed Azmatuallah Omarzai, the No.1 all rounder as per ICC rankings, for 24 runs in the fifth over, and the run glut included a sequence of 4,6,6,4. But Badoni's daredevilry ended soon as Prabhsimran Singh effected a smart stumping off Yuzvendra Chahal, and DRS upheld its validity.

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However, Inglis woke up from his stupor with a slew of sparkling shots around the ground, and he started the second segment of his innings smashing a six, four and four in a row of Arshdeep.

The Aussie right-hander reached his fifty in 28 balls but lost the company of Pant, who fell to Chahal (2/25). Abdul Samad (37 not out, 20 balls) belted a couple of big hits but once Mukul Choudhary fell to Marco Jansen (2/33) cheaply, LSG's hopes of crossing 200 evaporated.

Also Read | 'They cannot afford to lose this game': Sehwag warns PBKS ahead of LSG clash

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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