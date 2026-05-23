Mohammed Shami overtakes Jofra Archer for huge IPL milestone after Priyansh Arya goes back for duck during LSG vs PBKS

Mohammed Shami once again gave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) the best possible start with the ball after the veteran fast bowler dismissed Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya on the very first ball of the second innings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Saturday.

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Defending 197, Shami banged in short on the first ball he bowled, leaving Priyansh in no position to pull the delivery. The ball hit high on the bat and went up in the air only for debutant Arjun Tendulkar to run in and take a simple catch at mid-wicket.

In the process, Shami overtook Jofra Archer for most wickets off the first ball of an IPL innings. While Shami had six now, Rajasthan Royals pacer Archer is one short at five. Having said that, the Englishman will have a chance to go on level with Shami when Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in an afternoon game.

In his next over, Shami got another success in the form of Cooper Connolly, who was clean bowled for 18. Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashok Dinda, Umesh Yadav and Praveen Kumar, who all have wickets off the first ball in an IPL innings three times each in their respective careers.

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Mohd Shami's first-ball wickets in an IPL innings

Playing For Opponent Innings Batter Dismissed Year Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders 1st Innings Jacques Kallis 2014 Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants 1st Innings KL Rahul 2022 Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals 1st Innings Phil Salt 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings 1st Innings Shaik Rasheed 2025 Lucknow Super Giants Delhi capitals 2nd Innings KL Rahul 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings 2nd Innings Priyansh Arya 2026

Josh Inglis powers LSG to 196/6 Earlier, Josh Inglis made a typically punishing 72, guiding LSG to a handy 196/6 after being put to bat first by Punjab Kings. Inglis and Pant (26, 21b) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as the already-eliminated LSG recovered from a shaky 69 for three in the seventh over.

Inglis 42-ball innings had two phases in it. The first part contained an opening over assault on Arshdeep Singh, four fours fetching the Aussie 16 runs. But then he left the stage for Ayush Badoni, who took the centre stage with an 18-ball 43 and added 49 runs for the third wicket with Inglis.

Badoni creamed Azmatuallah Omarzai, the No.1 all rounder as per ICC rankings, for 24 runs in the fifth over, and the run glut included a sequence of 4,6,6,4. But Badoni's daredevilry ended soon as Prabhsimran Singh effected a smart stumping off Yuzvendra Chahal, and DRS upheld its validity.

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However, Inglis woke up from his stupor with a slew of sparkling shots around the ground, and he started the second segment of his innings smashing a six, four and four in a row of Arshdeep.

The Aussie right-hander reached his fifty in 28 balls but lost the company of Pant, who fell to Chahal (2/25). Abdul Samad (37 not out, 20 balls) belted a couple of big hits but once Mukul Choudhary fell to Marco Jansen (2/33) cheaply, LSG's hopes of crossing 200 evaporated.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in