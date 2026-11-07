Mohammed Shami retires from Tests: ‘Wish you the very best…’ Netizens laud India pacer on stellar career

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, bringing an end to his decade-long journey in the longest format, exactly 13 years after making his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Shami finished his Test career with 229 wickets in 64 matches at an average of 27.71. His tally included six five-wicket hauls, while his best bowling figures in an innings were 6/56. His best match figures were 9/118.

Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies on 6 November, 2013. He made an immediate impact, claiming nine wickets in the match as India registered an innings victory.

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Shami, one of India's prolific pacers Over the following years, he established himself as one of India's leading fast bowlers across all formats. His ability to extract movement off the pitch, generate reverse swing and maintain pace made him an important part of India's overseas bowling attack.

Among his notable performances was his five-wicket haul against South Africa in Johannesburg in January 2018. He picked up figures of 5/28 in the second innings, helping India secure a 63-run victory.

Shami's final Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London. India lost the contest, with the pacer finishing with four wickets across the two innings. In the same year, the Bengal pacer finished the ODI World Cup as the top wicket-taker with 24 scalps from seven matches.

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However, injuries affected several phases of Shami's career. Following India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, he underwent ankle surgery, which kept him away from international cricket for an extended period. He returned to international cricket in January 2025 and subsequently featured in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign, taking nine wickets from five matches.

The 36-year-old did feature in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal regularly. He took 37 wickets from seven matches in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, and has taken 14 wickets from four matches in the 2026-27 season.

Despite his recent stellar performances, the BCCI selectors’ continued snubbing of the pacer from the Test squad eventually led to the senior pacer’s retirement.

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Fans on social media lauded Shami on a memorable Test cricket career. Here are a few reactions: