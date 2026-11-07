Mohammed Shami retires from Tests: ‘Wish you the very best…’ Netizens laud India pacer on stellar career

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, bringing an end to his decade-long journey in the longest format, exactly 13 years after making his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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Shami finished his Test career with 229 wickets in 64 matches at an average of 27.71. His tally included six five-wicket hauls, while his best bowling figures in an innings were 6/56. His best match figures were 9/118.

Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies on 6 November, 2013. He made an immediate impact, claiming nine wickets in the match as India registered an innings victory.

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Shami, one of India's prolific pacers Over the following years, he established himself as one of India's leading fast bowlers across all formats. His ability to extract movement off the pitch, generate reverse swing and maintain pace made him an important part of India's overseas bowling attack.

Among his notable performances was his five-wicket haul against South Africa in Johannesburg in January 2018. He picked up figures of 5/28 in the second innings, helping India secure a 63-run victory.

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Shami's final Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London. India lost the contest, with the pacer finishing with four wickets across the two innings. In the same year, the Bengal pacer finished the ODI World Cup as the top wicket-taker with 24 scalps from seven matches.

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However, injuries affected several phases of Shami's career. Following India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, he underwent ankle surgery, which kept him away from international cricket for an extended period. He returned to international cricket in January 2025 and subsequently featured in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign, taking nine wickets from five matches.

The 36-year-old did feature in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal regularly. He took 37 wickets from seven matches in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, and has taken 14 wickets from four matches in the 2026-27 season.

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Despite his recent stellar performances, the BCCI selectors’ continued snubbing of the pacer from the Test squad eventually led to the senior pacer’s retirement.

Also Read | Why India need Mohammed Shami at the 2027 ODI World Cup?

Fans on social media lauded Shami on a memorable Test cricket career. Here are a few reactions:

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Prominent commentator Harsha Bhogle also congratulated Shami, acknowledging how the pacer would strike for his team during crucial moments of a match.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.