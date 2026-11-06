Mohammed Shami retires: Star bowler announces retirement from Test cricket in emotional Instagram post

Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket through an emotional Instagram note posted on Friday, 6 November 2026. The India pacer wrote in Hindi that he was taking leave of the white jersey while holding on to the memories forever.

Mohammed Shami's Instagram post Mohammed Shami opened with the line: “Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi…” He recalled that when he first wore India’s Test jersey, it was only a dream of doing something for the country.

Every wicket, struggle, injury and comeback, he said, taught him something. Test cricket, in his words, was not just a format but a very special part of his life.

With a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, he said he was retiring from Test cricket. He thanked teammates, coaches, family and the crores of Indians who backed him in good times and hard times. He also thanked the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal for trusting his talent and playing a key role in his journey.

“A sincere thank you as well to the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for believing in my talent, giving me opportunities to grow, and playing a vital role in my cricketing journey. Your support and trust will always remain special to me,” he wrote.

His last Test ball may already have been bowled, he wrote, but the pride of playing for India would always stay alive in his heart. He signed off as “Aapka Shami”.

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What is Mohammed Shami’s Test record? Mohammed Shami played 64 Tests for India between 2013 and 2023 and took 229 wickets at an average of 27.71, with a best of 6 for 56 and six five-wicket hauls. His match-best was 9 for 118.

He made his Test debut against West Indies at Eden Gardens on 6–8 November 2013 and finished with a nine-wicket match haul. His last Test was the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.