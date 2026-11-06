Mohammed Shami retires: Star bowler announces retirement from Test cricket in emotional Instagram post

Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket through an emotional Instagram note posted on Friday, 6 November 2026. The India pacer wrote in Hindi that he was taking leave of the white jersey while holding on to the memories forever.

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Mohammed Shami's Instagram post Mohammed Shami opened with the line: “Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi…” He recalled that when he first wore India’s Test jersey, it was only a dream of doing something for the country.

Every wicket, struggle, injury and comeback, he said, taught him something. Test cricket, in his words, was not just a format but a very special part of his life.

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With a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, he said he was retiring from Test cricket. He thanked teammates, coaches, family and the crores of Indians who backed him in good times and hard times. He also thanked the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal for trusting his talent and playing a key role in his journey.

“A sincere thank you as well to the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for believing in my talent, giving me opportunities to grow, and playing a vital role in my cricketing journey. Your support and trust will always remain special to me,” he wrote.

His last Test ball may already have been bowled, he wrote, but the pride of playing for India would always stay alive in his heart. He signed off as “Aapka Shami”.

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Also Read | Why India need Mohammed Shami at the 2027 ODI World Cup?

What is Mohammed Shami’s Test record? Mohammed Shami played 64 Tests for India between 2013 and 2023 and took 229 wickets at an average of 27.71, with a best of 6 for 56 and six five-wicket hauls. His match-best was 9 for 118.

He made his Test debut against West Indies at Eden Gardens on 6–8 November 2013 and finished with a nine-wicket match haul. His last Test was the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

Where does this leave Mohammed Shami's India career? Mohammed Shami has not played a Test since that 2023 final. His last appearance for India across any format came in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which India won under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Despite turning up regularly for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic competitions, he has remained outside recent national Test squads, including the tour of New Zealand. His Instagram note addresses only Test cricket. It does not announce retirement from ODIs, T20Is or domestic cricket.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.