Mohammed Shami returns with bang as Bengal pacer rattles Madhya Pradesh with 4/54 in Ranji Trophy

Mohammed Shami returned to competitive cricket after almost one year following his long injury lay-off.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Nov 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Bengal’s Mohammed Shami in action against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore.(PTI)

Mohammed Shami marked his return to competitive cricket with a four-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy in Indore on Thursday. Having played his last game on November 19, 2023, the India pacer was included Bengal's Elite Group C clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Although Shami looked rusty on Day 1, the 35-year-old looked in his usual self as he didn't allow the opposition to settle down. In reply to Bengal's 228 all out in the first innings, Madhya Pradesh batters looked comfortable with Subhranshu Senapati and Rajat Patidar steering their team to 103/1 at stumps on first day.

On Day 2, Madhya Pradesh struggled against the Bengal pacers from the start. Patidar, one of the three retained players by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, was the first player to be dismissed of Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal without adding to his score.

Senapati, who moved from Odisha to MP, could add just three runs to his overnight score of 44 before falling victim to Jaiswal. Captain Shubham Sharma became Shami's first victim before the India pacer dismissed Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya and Kulwant Khejroliya to complete his four-fer.

Shami's brother, Mohammed Kaif, was also among wickets, returning with figures of 2/41 as Madhya Pradesh were all out for 167, thus giving Bengal a crucial 61-run lead. For Madhya Pradesh, Senapati and Patidar (41) were the top scorers in the first innings. Shami bowled 19 overs in total, including four maiden overs.

Bengal in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Meanwhile, as far as Bengal are concerned, the Anustup Majumdar-led side are unable to win a game in their four matches so far. Bengal drew all their three matches while one match against Bihar was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Bengal drew against Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 01:39 PM IST
