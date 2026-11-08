Mohammed Shami’s retirement from Tests: 5 times the Indian pacer delivered when his team needed him most

Mohammed Shami's retirement from Test cricket brings the curtain down on a 13-year career in which the Indian fast bowler played a significant role in some of the country's memorable victories across conditions.

The 36-year-old announced his decision on Friday, through an emotional social media post, ending his journey in the longest format. Shami finished with 229 wickets in 64 Tests at an average of 27.71, including six five-wicket hauls.

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He made his debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in November 2013 and went on to become an important member of India's pace attack. Here are five occasions when the Bengal fast bowler made decisive contributions to India's cause.

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Test debut against West Indies, Kolkata, 2013 Shami made an immediate impression on his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in November 2013. With India looking to close out the match, the 23-year-old delivered a nine-wicket performance that helped the hosts secure an innings-and-51-run victory.

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After taking 4/71 in the first innings, Shami returned with 5/47 in the second. His ability to generate reverse swing and attack the stumps troubled the West Indies batters throughout the match.

His match figures of 9/118 announced his arrival in international Test cricket and provided an early indication of what he could offer India's pace attack.

Part of India's historic breakthrough in Australia India's 2018-19 tour of Australia was a landmark assignment for Virat Kohli's team, which eventually became the first Indian side to win a Test series in Australia.

Shami contributed to that historic campaign, particularly in the opening Test at Adelaide. He picked up two wickets for 58 runs in the first innings before returning figures of 3/65 in the second.

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His dismissal of Travis Head, who had scored 72 in Australia's first innings, was among his important contributions. India eventually defeated Australia by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

While the victory was a collective effort involving India's bowling attack, Shami's five wickets across the match made him an important contributor.

Johannesburg, 2018: Five wickets to defend 241 One of Shami's most significant overseas performances came during the third Test against South Africa at Johannesburg in January 2018.

India entered the fourth innings defending a target of 241 on a challenging surface. South Africa had moved to 124/1, putting themselves in a strong position to chase down the target.

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However, Shami changed the course of the contest with a five-wicket haul. He finished with figures of 5/28, dismantling the South African batting order and helping India bowl out the hosts for 177.

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India secured a 63-run victory, avoiding a series whitewash after losing the first two Tests. Shami's spell was central to that result.

Visakhapatnam, 2019: Reverse swing settles the contest Shami produced another match-defining performance against South Africa during the first Test in Visakhapatnam in October 2019.

India had set the visitors a target of 395 after dominating much of the contest. South Africa needed a substantial batting effort to save the match, but Shami ensured they could not get close.

The right-arm pacer exploited reverse swing and movement to claim 5/35 in the second innings. His victims included Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock, two important members of South Africa's batting line-up.

South Africa were bowled out for 191, handing India a 203-run victory. The five-wicket haul also demonstrated Shami's ability to make an impact on Indian pitches, where spinners often dictate proceedings.

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Lord's, 2021: The unbeaten 56 that changed the game Shami's contribution at Lord's in August 2021 was different from his usual match-defining spells with the ball.

India were eight wickets down in their second innings, with England looking to restrict the visitors to a manageable target. Shami joined Jasprit Bumrah at the crease, and the pair put together an unbeaten 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

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Shami scored 56 not out off 70 deliveries, hitting six fours and a six, while Bumrah remained unbeaten on 34. India declared at 298/8, setting England a target of 272.

India subsequently bowled England out for 120 to register a 151-run victory. Shami's contribution with the bat had helped India turn a closely contested match into a position from which they could push for victory.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.