Mohammed Shami set for Ranji Trophy return after year-long hiatus. Boost for India ahead of Australian tour?

Mohammad Shami is set to return to competitive cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh after a lengthy rehabilitation period. His comeback, cleared by the NCA, strengthens Bengal's bowling lineup, crucial as they aim for the next stage of the tournament.

Updated13 Nov 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Mohammed Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in November 2023.
Mohammad Shami returns: After nearly a year on the sidelines, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is poised to return to competitive cricket. The fast bowler will don the Bengal jersey for their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Madhya Pradesh, set to commence on Wednesday in Indore.

This return follows clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which had previously delayed his comeback due to reported fitness concerns.

"In a major boost to Indian cricket and the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, star pacer Mohammad Shami will make a comeback into competitive cricket for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Indore starting on Wednesday," announced Naresh Ojha, honorary secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Mohammad Shami's Rehabilitation, Recovery Period

Mohammad Shami's absence from cricket has been felt since his last appearance in the ODI World Cup final held on 19 November 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Shami's subsequent injury led to a lengthy rehabilitation process, delaying his re-entry into domestic cricket. This extended recovery phase sparked anticipation around his eventual return, which was only confirmed once the NCA issued a fitness certificate.

Boost for Bengal’s Pace Attacker

Bengal will be strengthened by Mohammad Shami’s expertise, especially critical as pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar are currently engaged in national duties in Australia, while Ishan Porel remains sidelined due to injury.

Shami’s addition to the team is set to revitalise Bengal's bowling arsenal and enhance their push to secure a place in the next stage of the Ranji Trophy.

"Shami's inclusion in the Bengal team will not just be a big boost but also lift the morale of the entire team, which aims to make it to the next round of the Ranji Trophy," Ojha added.

Currently, Bengal sits fifth in the points table with 8 points from 4 matches, recently securing three crucial points against Karnataka.

India’s Outlook Ahead of Australian Tour

For team India, Mohammad Shami’s return could not come at a better time, with the team gearing up for an important tour in Australia.

Mohammad Shami's performance in the Ranji Trophy will be closely monitored as it may have significant implications for team selection and strategy. Shami’s form and match fitness are pivotal as India aims to bolster their bowling line-up for the high-stakes series Down Under.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMohammed Shami set for Ranji Trophy return after year-long hiatus. Boost for India ahead of Australian tour?

