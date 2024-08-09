Mohammed Shami set to join India for Bangladesh Test Series in September? Report shares BIG update

  Mohammad Shami suffered an ankle injury during ODI World Cup 2023, following which he was remanded to recovery. He has been making significant strides in his recovery and is likely to join the Indian Men's squad for the Test series against Bangladesh in September.

Updated9 Aug 2024, 10:00 PM IST
India's Mohammed Shami poses for a picture with the ball after the team's victory against New Zealand in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
India’s Mohammed Shami poses for a picture with the ball after the team’s victory against New Zealand in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (ICC Twitter)

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami can play for the upcoming India versus Bangladesh Test series in September? Latest reports suggest that Shami, who has been out of cricket since the ODI World Cup last November, is in the last leg of his rehab.

Mohammad Shami suffered an ankle injury during ODI World Cup 2023, following which he was remanded to recovery. He has been making significant strides in his recovery and is likely to join the Indian Men's squad for the Test series against Bangladesh in September.

According to ANI report, the update on Shami's recovery has been shared with BCCI selectors. They are now contemplating if Shami should play at least one match for Duleep Trophy to p[rove his fitness.

Shami is currently in the final stages of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Prior to India's departure for the tour of Sri Lanka in July, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed Shami has started bowling and indicated that the first Test against Bangladesh starting on September 19 in Chennai would be the goal for his comeback.

Agarkar had said, “There are so many Tests coming. We will need some depth. Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj have been around for a while, these are the obvious ones. But there will be some conversation around it. Got a lot of first-class cricket coming up so we can build guys up like that.”

Even if Shami misses some or all of India's home Tests, which include two against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand, he has ample time to regain his bowling rhythm for the tour of Australia.

The team will depart shortly after the third Test against New Zealand ends on November 5. Additionally, the Ranji Trophy begins in October, and India's A team will play two first-class games in Australia from October 31, providing Shami with numerous opportunities to build his form.

Shami's ankle injury, which became apparent soon after the 2023 ODI World Cup, was initially considered minor. However, continuous swelling led to the decision for surgery, causing him to miss the home Tests against England in February-March and the IPL 2024 for Gujarat Titans.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 10:00 PM IST
