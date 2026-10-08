‘Mohammed Shami should be in the ODI team’ - Ex-India cricketer's timely reminder to BCCI ahead of 2027 World Cup

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has advocated for the inclusion of Mohammed Shami in both the Indian ODI and Test teams, especially after the comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the national set-up after almost four years. The right-arm pacer from Meerut was picked for the T20Is against New Zealand in November. Bhuvneshwar's previous game for India came in 2022, against New Zealand in an away series.

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Shami, who last played for India during their triumphant ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, has been time and again ignored by the national selectors, despite performing consistently for Bengal at the domestic level. When confronted former BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar on the Shami issue, the ex-cricketer maintained that the pacer had fitness issues.

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With Agarkar's tenure BCCI chief selector coming to an end and Bhuvneshwar's return, Jaffer believes, Shami also deserves the opportunity, especially in the ODI format, considering the youngsters have failed to deliver in recent times. With Jasprit Bumrah the no.1 pacer, Jaffer felt the team is yet to finalise on the second and third seamers.

“I don't know about the ODI team because we have tried many players like Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, and Nitish Kumar Reddy there, but I don't think the management still has that confidence,” Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube Channel. "You are not giving Siraj game time consistently.

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"I don't understand who your second and third seamers are. Hardik is not ready too. According to me, Shami should be in the ODI team, given that the World Cup is also very near,” added the former India opener.

‘Think about rebuilding after’ Without Bumrah, the Indian pace attack looked flat, the recent example being against West Indies, where the visitors scored 295/7, 405/7 and 352/5 in the three ODIs. With the 2027 World Cup fast approaching, India need to finalise their combination, combined with youth and experience.

According to Jaffer, India should trust its experienced bowlers, rather than completely going for a younger pool of pacers. “When you have that quality, you should play him. My first choice would be Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj, and I will think about rebuilding after," concluded Jaffer.

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It was Shami, who completely changed the momentum for India at the 2023 World Cup. After sitting out of the first four games, Shami came into the playing XI after Hardik Pandya was ruled out after an enkle injury against Bangladesh. In his first game of the tournament, Shami rocked New Zealand in Dharamsala with figures of 5/54.

That's not all. He went on to claim another five-wicket haul (5/18) against Sri Lanka in the league stage, before humbling the Kiwis again in the semifinal, with figures of 7/57 at the Wankhede Stadium. In fact, it remained the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODI World Cups.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in