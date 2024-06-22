Mohammed Shami starts bowling again, set to make comeback for India ‘very soon’
Mohammed Shami, sidelined since the last ODI World Cup due to a right tendon surgery, has resumed bowling. His childhood coach is optimistic about his return to the Indian team, awaiting clarity on his comeback date.
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been out of the side since the last ODI World Cup in November 2023, missing all of the cricketing action since then including the IPL and the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, a new report suggests that Shami has started bowling again and may even make a comeback in the Indian team soon.